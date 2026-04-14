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Ochsner Health Center in Denham Springs reopens several weeks after car crashes into facility

1 hour 19 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 10:57 AM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS – More than a month after it closed following a car crashing into it, the Ochsner Health Center location in Denham Springs along La. 16 has begun taking patient appointments again. 

A woman backed her car into the facility on March 5, resulting in a loss of power. The facility remained closed for the rest of March and into April as repairs were made. 

No injuries were reported, but appointments were moved to nearby Ochsner facilities as repairs were made. 

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