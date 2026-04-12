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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
BATON ROUGE - The second domino has fallen. Former Iowa State guard Jada Williams committed to LSU women's basketball, making her the second portal add for Kim Mulkey this offseason.
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With multiple young LSU guards entering the portal, it seemed likely that Coach Mulkey had some new players coming in. Williams fills the void left by Jada Richard.
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