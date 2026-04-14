82°
Latest Weather Blog
Roblox adding new parental controls and protections for kids under 16 amid lawsuits over safety
SAN MATEO, Calif. — Roblox is introducing age-based accounts for users under 16 starting in June.
Kids aged 5 to 8 will be unable to message other users, and content will be heavily censored. Kids aged 9 to 15 will have fewer restrictions but are still unable to message most users.
Roblox says these changes will bring content ratings and expanded parental controls.
Trending News
The new protections come after a number of lawsuits against the popular online gaming platform, including one filed by Attorney General Liz Murrill last year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chicago man arrested for allegedly shooting endangered whooping crane in Evangeline Parish
-
2une In Previews: New Sunlight Baptist Church hosting Community Spring Fest this...
-
New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace
-
Parole Project celebrates 10 years of helping formerly incarcerated people with Second...
-
Louisiana Works announces $7 million training fund to meet workforce demands
Sports Video
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...