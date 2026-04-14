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2une In Previews: New Sunlight Baptist Church hosting Community Spring Fest this weekend

2 hours 1 second ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 6:51 AM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The New Sunlight Baptist Church is hosting its Community Spring Fest this weekend. 

The festival, which is being held at 1777 America Street in Baton Rouge, will feature free food, health screenings, games and music. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Church spokesperson Carlyon Reed visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the event. 

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