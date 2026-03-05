Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Ochsner Health Center in Denham Springs was closed on Thursday after a woman backed her car into the building, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash knocked the power out at the facility. According to Scott Mabry, the Chief Operating Officer at Ochsner Baton Rouge, there were no injuries.

Mabry said the outage was out of an abundance of caution. Staff helped patients reschedule appointments.

Any patients with additional questions can call (225) 761-5200,