71°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Ochsner Health Center in Denham Springs was closed on Thursday after a woman backed her car into the building, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The crash knocked the power out at the facility. According to Scott Mabry, the Chief Operating Officer at Ochsner Baton Rouge, there were no injuries.
Mabry said the outage was out of an abundance of caution. Staff helped patients reschedule appointments.
Trending News
Any patients with additional questions can call (225) 761-5200,
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Gonzales mayor and local business owner at odds...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Former Elayn Hunt major arrested for malfeasance, allegedly had...
-
Landry: Settlement with major oil company will give state access to 150,000...
-
Man who kidnapped, shot victim and left him to die sentenced to...
-
72-year-old Baton Rouge man gets plea deal deadline in child porn case...
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...