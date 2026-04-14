Our Lady of the Lake unveil new emergency department observation unit opening at Walker facility

WALKER — A new emergency department observation unit is opening at Our Lady of the Lake's Walker facility.

OLOL celebrated the completion of the 10-bed unit at a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday after starting construction on the project last year.

Hospital officials say that this is the first unit of its kind in the parish, with it designed for short-term treatment and observation. OLOL officials added that the new unit allows more patients to stay within the parish for treatment.

"So any patient that's not quite safe enough to go home just yet, we have an overnight stay. Patients can stay overnight so that we can do a few more tests to determine [whether they're] safe to go home. Are they ready to go home, or do they need to be elevated to a higher level of care?" Medical Director of Emergency Services Mark Laperouse said.

Hospital officials expect to treat 3,600 patients a year with the new unit.