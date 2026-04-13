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New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace

2 hours 2 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 2:47 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new Books-A-Million is planned to come to Siegen Marketplace, according to commercial permits. 

The new bookstore will be located on South Mall Drive, where Joann Fabric and Crafts previously operated. 

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A Books-A-Million located in the Towne Center shopping center shut down in 2018.

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