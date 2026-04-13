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Former elementary school teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with former student

41 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 7:23 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTINVILLE - A former fifth-grade teacher in St. Martin Parish was arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student. 

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said the alleged abuse happened when 31-year-old Marisa Noel was still teaching at Teche Elementary School. 

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Deputies said the investigation was launched Jan. 28, 2026. Noel was booked for four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. 

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