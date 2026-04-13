Former elementary school teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with former student

ST. MARTINVILLE - A former fifth-grade teacher in St. Martin Parish was arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said the alleged abuse happened when 31-year-old Marisa Noel was still teaching at Teche Elementary School.

Deputies said the investigation was launched Jan. 28, 2026. Noel was booked for four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.