82°
Latest Weather Blog
Patterson man arrested for allegedly having child sexual abuse material
PATTERSON — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a Patterson man for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant on Monday and found CSAM in 42-year-old Henry Manuel Rabelo's possession.
Trending News
Rabelo was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on two counts of child sexual abuse material.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chicago man arrested for allegedly shooting endangered whooping crane in Evangeline Parish
-
2une In Previews: New Sunlight Baptist Church hosting Community Spring Fest this...
-
New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace
-
Parole Project celebrates 10 years of helping formerly incarcerated people with Second...
-
Louisiana Works announces $7 million training fund to meet workforce demands
Sports Video
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...