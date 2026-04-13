Louisiana Works announces $7 million training fund to meet workforce demands

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Works announced a $7 million employer-led initiative designed to help businesses build the skilled workforce needed to support Louisiana's economic expansion.

The Workforce Outcomes and Reimbursement for Key Sectors Training Fund, supported through the U.S. Department of Labor's Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund, focuses on high-demand sectors including construction and industrial trades, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure occupations.

“This is about helping employers solve real workforce challenges, right now,” Louisiana Works Secretary Susana Schowen said. “We’re aligning training directly with business demand and making sure it leads to jobs, retention, and long-term success for workers.”

The fund also partners with the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation, whose employer-led board will work alongside Louisiana Works to ensure training investments are aligned with industry needs.

Through the new training fund, employers will be able to train new hires and upskill current employees, expand work-based learning models and receive outcomes-based reimbursement. Employers also have the opportunity to receive up to $1,500 per employee trained and up to $150,000 per employer.

Louisiana is one of the 14 states selected to receive funding. Applications open on Wednesday, April 15.