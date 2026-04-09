Dangerous rip currents expected at Alabama and Florida beaches through at least Friday

Breezy conditions will create dangerous rip currents along Gulf Coast beaches in Alabama and Florida through at least Friday. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Those planning a trip to Alabama and Florida Panhandle beaches—including Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Pensacola, and Destin—a High Rip Current Risk will be in effect through Friday night, with the potential for extensions into Saturday and Sunday.

Further east and south along the Florida Peninsula, the risk will be more prolonged. In areas like Miami and Palm Beach, the high risk is slated to last through Sunday evening, accompanied by a High Surf Advisory with breaking waves as high as 7 to 11 feet.

Beachgoers should swim near a lifeguard whenever possible and not swim alone. If caught in a rip current, experts advise not to swim against the current and to relax and float. Swimmers may be able to escape by swimming parallel to the shoreline or toward breaking waves, then at an angle toward the beach. Those unable to escape should face the shore and wave or call for help.

Rip currents don't pull swimmers under. They are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. These currents often occur near groins, jetties, reefs, and piers. Swimmers should stay at least 100 feet away from these structures.

Anyone who sees someone in trouble should get help from a lifeguard or call 911. Never enter the water without a flotation device when attempting a rescue.

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