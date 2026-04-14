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Pickleball courts at Brusly park vandalized by kids on four-wheelers less than a week after opening
BRUSLY — New pickleball courts at a Brusly park were vandalized less than a week after they were opened to the public, and kids on four-wheelers were responsible, the Brusly Police Department said.
Profanities were etched into the courts at Alexander Park, and the kids damaged the park's new turf fields by riding four-wheelers on them, police said Sunday.
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The department said new cameras have already been installed at the park, and more are on the way. It will also have more officers patrolling the park.
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