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Former inmates given opportunity for fresh start at Second Chance Month Job and Resource Expo
BATON ROUGE — Dozens of former inmates got the opportunity for a fresh start on Tuesday with the Second Chance Month Job and Resource Expo.
The event, hosted by the Capital Area Prisoner Reentry Initiative at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard, offered free suits, haircuts and headshots for former inmates looking to reenter the workforce.
There was also a job fair and employment resources.
"It's vital to people who have been incarcerated and have gotten released," participant Patrick Toliver said. "It has benefited me in so many different ways, and today, even you know they're giving you clothes they they have probation and parole out here that you can readily access to find out your needs and see what they need to do to make sure that all your needs are met."
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The Parole Project is also hosting several events for Second Chance Month.
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