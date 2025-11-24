Nungesser wins lieutenant governor's seat

BATON ROUGE - Former Plaquemines Parish president Billy Nungesser defeated East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden in the runoff for lieutenant governor Saturday night.

Nungesser won by a 55-45 percent margin over Holden -- 628,596 to 505,514 in the unofficial tally.

In his victory speech Nungesser called Holden a gentleman who ran a good, clean race.

Holden said he planned to come out of the race not bitter, but better.

Holden, a Democrat, initially took 33 percent of the vote in the primary. Nungesser edged out two other Republicans to get 30 percent of the vote in the October election.

