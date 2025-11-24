76°
Latest Weather Blog
Nungesser wins lieutenant governor's seat
BATON ROUGE - Former Plaquemines Parish president Billy Nungesser defeated East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden in the runoff for lieutenant governor Saturday night.
Nungesser won by a 55-45 percent margin over Holden -- 628,596 to 505,514 in the unofficial tally.
In his victory speech Nungesser called Holden a gentleman who ran a good, clean race.
Holden said he planned to come out of the race not bitter, but better.
Holden, a Democrat, initially took 33 percent of the vote in the primary. Nungesser edged out two other Republicans to get 30 percent of the vote in the October election.
Click below for a full list of live election results:
Trending News
Stay tuned to WBRZ Channel 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for the election results.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jimmy Cliff, reggae giant and star of landmark film 'The Harder They...
-
'Wicked: For Good' is even more popular than the first, soaring to...
-
Country music star Zach Bryan to perform in Tiger Stadium for 'Death...
-
Crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Prairieville causing delays
-
Local church spreads Thanksgiving cheer with turkey giveaway at Hi Nabor