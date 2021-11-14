40°
November 10, 2015 Morning News Pop

Here are today's top stories:

New Orleans music icon Allen Toussaint dead at 77

Lafayette's Grand Theater scheduled to reopen following shooting

Fournette jersey auction explodes in final minutes

Showers, cool temps. around the corner

