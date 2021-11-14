40°
Latest Weather Blog
November 10, 2015 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
New Orleans music icon Allen Toussaint dead at 77
Lafayette's Grand Theater scheduled to reopen following shooting
Fournette jersey auction explodes in final minutes
Showers, cool temps. around the corner
Updates all day, every day:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dog club getting its electricity woes fixed after call to 2 On...
-
Man accused of setting fire to house owned by local nonprofit organization
-
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
-
One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near...
-
Salvation Army eases COVID restrictions for volunteers