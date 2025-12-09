Fournette jersey auction explodes in final minutes

BATON ROUGE - Bidding exploded during the final minutes Monday of LSU's Leonard Fournette charity jersey auction, and pushed the money raised for charity above the six-figure mark.

The bidding had reached $40,000 earlier Monday morning. As the auction approached the 11 a.m. cutoff the bidding picked up quickly, spiking above $70,000 around the deadline. Because bids were still coming in LSU extended the auction with each bid, ending at a final total of $101,000.

“It’s a proud moment for me and LSU to see that we are giving something to help other people. It’s a great feeling," said the LSU running back following the auction. "I was concerned about it at first but the NCAA allowed me to do it and it is one of the best decisions that they have ever made. I didn’t have a number in my mind. I was just hoping that it could help the people that were affected.”

LSU athletics communication director Michael Bonnette said the winner was a wealthy LSU alumni who was "determined" to have the top bid, even if the bidding reached seven digits.

“It reminded me so much of Hurricane Katrina and knowing we really didn’t get much help from anyone. God gave me this platform so I should help everyone else," said Fournette.

As the jersey edged its way through the $20,000s over the weekend, ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell said it was now the record for sale of a college worn jersey, surpassing a Paul Hornung jersey sold for $26,290 in 2010.

The autographed jersey and helmet went up for auction at 7 a.m. Saturday with proceeds earned going to aid victims of flooding in South Carolina earlier this year.