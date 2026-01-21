North Baton Rouge shopping center acquired by church to become hub for economic revitalization

BATON ROUGE — Councilman Anthony Kenney announced Wednesday that Brookwood Village, a shopping center in North Baton Rouge, has been acquired by Elevate Worship Center for $1.2 million.

Kenney says that the Brookwood purchase will bring "new momentum for economic growth and community revitalization in North Baton Rouge."

"This investment represents a strong commitment to Brownfields and the families who call it home," Kenney added. "When faith-based institutions serve as community anchors, they help create jobs, restore corridors, and build pride."

Elevate Worship Center, with a congregation of more than 300, plans to attract tenants and businesses that will support economic activity, entrepreneurship and neighborhood stability.

"We are excited for this new venture. Our goal in being here is economic, social, spiritual, and community development," Pastor Keith Richard said. "We're coming not for change — but for transformation."

The church is planning on attracting a restaurant, a coffee shop, a bookstore, a health and wellness center, a gym and a senior citizen activity room. These will all be done in phases, the councilman said in a news release, noting that his office will be working to "maximize the positive impact of this investment."

The church says they anticipate moving into the center off Plank Road during the first quarter of 2026.