No estimated restoration time for East Feliciana Entergy outage
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Approximately 2,000 Entergy customers are out of power Wednesday night.
An Entergy spokesperson said the outage was caused by issues at a substation near Zachary.
Crews are working to resolve the issue, but no restoration time has been established.
To view the outage map, click here.
