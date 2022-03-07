No end in sight as fuel prices continue to skyrocket

BATON ROUGE- Many people were stunned on Monday when they saw that gas had risen to almost $4 a gallon at a Shell station on Evangeline Street.

"Something needs to be done immediately, because you got to decide if you want to eat or if you want to drive. So that's a hell of a choice to make these days," Davis said.

According to economist Loren Scott the already-high fuel prices are only expected to continue skyrocketing.

"There's not only no sign of it stopping, but it's getting ready to go up even more. It may be going up as much as a dollar a gallon," Scott said.

The main reason this is happening, Scott said, is because of Russia's ongoing invasion in Ukraine, which is driving up the cost of a barrel of oil, which now costs around $130.

According to Gas Buddy, which tracks gas prices, the national average is now north of $4 a gallon, the highest ever.

Unfortunately there is not much that can be done, but according to Scott "the worst is still to come."

"There is nothing you can do except adjust your spending patterns the best you can," Scott said.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Baton Rouge is $3.87, according to AAA. That represents a $0.50 jump in one week.