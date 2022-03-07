74°
US gas prices hits new record-high average, report says
Gas prices hit their highest average ever recorded in the United States, eclipsing the previous record set just before the 2008 recession.
GasBuddy reported Monday the average cost rose to $4.103, just above the record of $4.10 per gallon set about 14 years ago. This past weekend, the national average surpassed $4 for the first time since the 2008 U.S. recession and housing market crash.
On Friday alone, the average went up by 16 cents, nearly matching another record for single-day increases. Over the past seven days, the average was up 49.1 cents per gallon.
The cost of diesel is also approaching a new record, sitting at $4.63 per gallon. The current record is $4.846.
