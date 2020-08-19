85°
No cheerleaders, reporters on NFL sidelines this season
The NFL will not allow cheerleaders, mascots or reporters on the sidelines during games this season, yet another adjustment spawned by the coronavirus pandemic.
The new real was first announced in via the update NFL-NFLPA protocols. Network sideline reporters and TV pregame reporters will also be prohibited from field access in 2020, per the protocols.
The league has already canceled all four preseason games and announced a mask a requirement for all fans attending NFL games.
