No. 9 LSU Baseball set to face No. 1 Arkansas in game one of series

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - No. 9 LSU Baseball is set for a three game series with top ranked Arkansas this weekend.

The Tigers have not fared well in SEC play so far this season. They dropped back to back series against Mississippi State and Florida, and got mercy ruled in the finale of both series.

Now, they are on the road to face the best team in the conference and in the country according to all major polls.

The Razorbacks have a stellar pitching staff that leads the conference in ERA (2.50.) However, the Tigers pitching staff comes in at seventh in ERA (4.04.)

LSU announced that LHP Javen Coleman will start on the mound in the first game of the series. That decision was not made public until about an hour before first pitch.

RHP Luke Holman will pitch in game two on Friday and LHP Gage Jump will start in the series finale on Saturday.

The Tigers and Razorbacks get things going at 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.