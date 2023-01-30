No. 3 LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee 76-68 in front of record-breaking crowd

From LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - In front of a record-breaking crowd, the No. 3 LSU women's basketball team beat Tennessee 76-68. Both teams entered the game a perfect 8-0 in SEC play.

More than 15,000 people were in attendance at the game, which breaks the record for most people in the PMAC for a women's basketball game.

Alexis Morris led all scorers with a season-high 31 points and six rebounds. Forward Angel Reese had another double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The Tigers dominated the boards, and the paint, outscoring the Lady Volunteers 38-26 in paint points.

LSU improves to 21-0, and 9-0 in the SEC. They will stay at home to face Georgia in the PMAC on Thursday.