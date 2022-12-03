#14 LSU enter SEC Title game as heavy underdogs to top ranked Georgia

ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers will take on the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 SEC Title game, Saturday afternoon at 3PM.

The 14th ranked Tigers enter the game as 17.5 point underdogs. A victory this year would mark LSU's 13th SEC Title in school history and the first under new head coach Brian Kelly.

This is the second time in 4 seasons both LSU and UGA competed for a conference title. LSU defeated the Bulldogs in 2019 before going on to win a national title.

Kickoff is at 3 PM from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Tweets by LSUfootball