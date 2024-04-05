76°
Nicki Minaj reschedules New Orleans concert to May after last minute cancellation in March

1 hour 42 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — Nicki Minaj's New Orleans concert originally planned for March 18 has been rescheduled for May 8.

Ticketmaster announced the new date for Minaj's concert at the Smoothie King Center in a message to customers Friday. 

Minaj's concert in March was cancelled just hours before the rapper was set to take the stage. Minaj was sick and chose not to take the stage and potentially spread her illness, issuing an apology and a promise to return to New Orleans for the show.

"We won’t complete this tour w/o you," she tweeted on March 20.

