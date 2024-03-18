61°
Nicki Minaj sick, Monday night concert in New Orleans rescheduled

2 hours 43 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Nicki Minaj's concert at the Smoothie King Center has been postponed and will happen at a later date, the facility posted Monday afternoon. 

In their post, the Smoothie King Center said Minaj was sick and chose not to take the stage and potentially spread her illness. A reschedule date has not been announced. 

