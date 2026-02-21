Red flag warning issued for several parishes and counties due to low humidity and high wind

HAMMOND —The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a red flag warning on Saturday morning for several parishes.

The warning, in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday, is for critical fire weather conditions expected in the area, including a combination of low relative humidity and winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts up to 35 mph expected throughout the day.

Officials ask that residents refrain from burning while these conditions are present, as any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.

Affected parishes include Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, Tangipahoa, Livingston and Ascension.

Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi are also affected.