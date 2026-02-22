All lanes on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River currently closed due to vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE — All lanes on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River are currently closed due to a vehicle fire.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating the commercial motor vehicle fire near mile marker 8, which has caused traffic stretching from the Amite River to Millerville Road.

Traffic is currently being diverted from I-12 east to O'Neal Lane. Drivers traveling along I-12 should avoid the area at this time.