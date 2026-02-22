57°
Latest Weather Blog
All lanes on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River currently closed due to vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE — All lanes on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River are currently closed due to a vehicle fire.
Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating the commercial motor vehicle fire near mile marker 8, which has caused traffic stretching from the Amite River to Millerville Road.
Trending News
Traffic is currently being diverted from I-12 east to O'Neal Lane. Drivers traveling along I-12 should avoid the area at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month event honors Black leaders in Baton Rouge
-
Virtual vigil held a year after Southern coach Sean Wallace's death
-
U.S. Fifth Circuit vacates preliminary injunction against Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
-
Several state governors meet with President Donald Trump to discuss ICE operations
-
Tangipahoa deputies: Woman arrested after stealing from Hammond Dollar General stores with...
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge schools sweep Indoor championships
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game