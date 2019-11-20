NFL teams visiting LSU for Pro Day

BATON ROUGE - LSU will welcome representatives from nearly every NFL franchise, including four general managers, three head coaches, and one team president for Pro Timing Day.

The event will take place at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility Wednesday morning. A total of 25 former LSU players are expected to participate in Pro Day, including project first-round pick Derrius Guice.

According to a release the event annually draws over 100 NFL personnel. The event starts with player measurements, then at 9:30 a.m. the participants will take part in the vertical jump, broad jump and bench press in the newly remodeled LSU weight room.

The SEC Network and the NFL Network will be on hand to provide national coverage, which can be seen from the respective networks throughout the day.

2018 LSU Pro Day - Schedule of Events for Wednesday, April 4

8:30 a.m. Player Measurements (Team Room)

9:30 a.m. Weight Room Testing (Weight Room)

* Vertical Jump

*Broad Jump

* Bench Press

10:15 a.m. On-Field Testing (Indoor Practice Facility)

* 40-yard dash

*Pro Agility Drill

*3-Cone Drill

*60-yard shuttle (skill players)

11:15 a.m. Individual Position Workouts