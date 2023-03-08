New video shows Georgia man walking through Baton Rouge shortly before his disappearance

BATON ROUGE - New video obtained by WBRZ shows Nathan Millard walking along Florida Boulevard just hours before he was last seen alive, painting a better picture of what happened in the hours leading up to his disappearance.

See the full video here

The video shows Millard, who vanished in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, walking alongside another unidentified individual in a light-colored shirt. Millard appears to be wearing a black shirt, similar to what he was wearing when he left his hotel in downtown hours earlier.

Sources told WBRZ that Millard left Happy's Irish Pub, located just a short walk from his hotel, around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22 after a bar employee cut him off because he had too much to drink. About an hour later, police say Millard encountered a security guard at the Greyhound bus station on Florida Boulevard, who asked if Millard needed help.

"The security guard offered to call him a ride, get him an Uber, to the call the police for him..." Lt. Kevin Heinz said in a news conference Tuesday. "He didn't appear to be in distress. She just felt as though he was out of place. He declined that offer, and he left of his own accord."

After that, Millard was reportedly seen roaming the area on multiple surveillance cameras throughout the city. The video obtained by WBRZ was taken sometime after his encounter at the bus stop but before his last sighting, which police said happened around 4:30 a.m. that morning.

BRPD noted that it did not appear Millard was in any sort of "distress" in the videos they reviewed.

Police have said they do not suspect any foul play in Millard's death but do believe someone moved his body and dumped it in a vacant lot along Scenic Highway, where it was found badly decomposed inside a rug on Monday. Officers are still looking for whoever placed the body there.