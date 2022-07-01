New top cop coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - The chief's name on the door of the Denham Springs Police Department is about to change, and that name will likely be Sergeant Rodney Walker.

"He's probably one of the most qualified candidates I've ever interviewed," Denham Springs Mayor Gerald Landry said.

Walker has been on the force for 22 years and the mayor says he knows the community like the back of his hand.

"Over half his life has been here in the Denham Springs Police Department, and we all know him well," Landry said.

While Denham Springs is next to Baton Rouge, Walker says he won't let its crime problems spill into his town, and he said his department will be community-oriented and transparent.

Mayor Landry says just about every officer supports Walker. Even though the mayor doesn't expect any major changes, he wants new ideas.

"Some younger blood, some new ideas, some new thought processes and that is always a good thing."