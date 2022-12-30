New Roads WWII Vet passes away, 104

New Roads WWII Vet, Leon Dixon passes away age 104

NEW ROADS - Community members are mourning the loss of WWII veteran, Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr., who passed away Thursday night.

Dixon signed up to serve in the 1940's, when the army was segregated. Upon his return, he started a successful trucking company and dirt & gravel business in Pointe Coupee. He was honored and received a key to the city of New Roads in 2020 by Mayor Cornell Dukes.

Family members say he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Dixon was a father of 9 with many grandchildren. He was 104 years old.