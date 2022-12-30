61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Roads WWII Vet passes away, 104

3 hours 33 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, December 30 2022 Dec 30, 2022 December 30, 2022 5:47 AM December 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
New Roads WWII Vet, Leon Dixon passes away age 104

NEW ROADS - Community members are mourning the loss of WWII veteran, Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr., who passed away Thursday night.

Dixon signed up to serve in the 1940's, when the army was segregated. Upon his return, he started a successful trucking company and dirt & gravel business in Pointe Coupee. He was honored and received a key to the city of New Roads in 2020 by Mayor Cornell Dukes.

Family members say he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Dixon was a father of 9 with many grandchildren. He was 104 years old. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days