61°
Latest Weather Blog
New Roads WWII Vet passes away, 104
NEW ROADS - Community members are mourning the loss of WWII veteran, Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr., who passed away Thursday night.
Dixon signed up to serve in the 1940's, when the army was segregated. Upon his return, he started a successful trucking company and dirt & gravel business in Pointe Coupee. He was honored and received a key to the city of New Roads in 2020 by Mayor Cornell Dukes.
Family members say he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Dixon was a father of 9 with many grandchildren. He was 104 years old.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted...
-
Convicted killer hit with slew of new charges after he was rearrested,...
-
Former CATS employee sues bus system over termination, leaked drug test debacle
-
The Velvet Cactus closes BR location amid increasing food prices, struggles for...
-
Two shot in midday drive-by in BR neighborhood