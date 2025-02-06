New policies coming to EBR schools after violent incidents

BATON ROUGE - Safety is top of mind in East Baton Rouge after a series of violent incidents. Two fights broke out on campus, and a gun was brought to Woodlawn High School.

Wednesday, school officials found a gun in the cushion of a Woodlawn student’s wheelchair, and two weeks before that, another gun was found at the same school.

Superintendent LaMont Cole says policy changes are on the way to protect students.

“It detects on camera and it shows you exactly where it is and where it might be found,” Cole said. “If it's in a book sack, pocket, in bag perhaps, underneath the seat where it was.”

Last month, the East Baton Rouge School Board approved the purchase of four EVOLV A.I. scanners, with each one costing about $21,000. It’s not a metal detector, and it can tell the difference between a cell phone and a loaded gun.

"It would encourage those who are doing the checking to scan and do a more thorough search," Cole said.

Cole says the purchases are investments in student safety.

“We expect more of our students,” Cole said. “We expect our students to recognize when they make decisions like that they put other students in harm's way.”