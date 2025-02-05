EBR Superintendent responds to 24-hour spree of violence

BATON ROUGE - A brawl during a basketball game at Scotlandville Middle School Tuesday night was one instance in a rash of violence in East Baton Rouge Parish School in just 24 hours.

The violence didn’t stop there. Two elementary school teachers were put on leave after videotaping several preschool students beating a classmate. Then, a student brought a gun to school in the cushion of their wheelchair.

Details are rapidly unfolding, and Superintendent LaMont Cole says he's disappointed by the actions.

“Sometimes people make these boneheaded decisions, and it’s unfortunate,” Cole said.

Wednesday, the video of the pre-k students beating each other surfaced online, and a teacher is seen in the background laughing, apparently not stopping the blows until seconds later.

The two teachers were put on administrative leave pending the investigation.

“In situations like this, we want to tell the truth,” Cole said. “We want to be honest and share with our community what’s happening. I don’t want this to be a reflection of the 7,000 employees who do it right.”

Then, the heated exchange over a middle school basketball game led a parent to fight a teacher. The parent was arrested for battery and disturbing the peace.

Wednesday morning, a student at Woodlawn High School was accused of sneaking a gun on campus in the cushions of his wheelchair, a tactic which evaded the metal detectors every student is required to go through.

“These were bad, bad choices in all three of these situations and there’s going to be consequences,” Cole said.

Cole says as a result within the next couple of weeks, the school system will be installing new weapon detectors on campuses.