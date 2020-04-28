81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans not loosening stay-at-home restrictions yet, despite OK from governor

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A day after Governor John Bel Edwards announced businesses could start easing some stay-at-home restrictions, the mayor of New Orleans says the city is not taking any chances.

On Monday, Governor Edwards extended Louisiana's stay-at-home order to May 15 but said the state would loosen some restrictions on businesses before then. Some of those changes taking effect May 1 included allowing stores to provide curbside pickup and opening outside seating at restaurants.

But Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Tuesday that New Orleans would not observe any of the new adjustments to the order.

The New Orleans area has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Louisiana since the outbreak began. As of Monday, Orleans Parish led the state with 6,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 400 virus-related deaths.

