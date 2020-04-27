Gov. John Bel Edwards extends Louisiana stay-at-home order to May 15

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state of Louisiana will be prolonging the 'stay-at-home' order until May 15 during his coronavirus news briefing Monday afternoon.

After Louisiana's first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 9 in Orleans Parish, Gov. Edwards declared a Public Health Emergency on March 11 in response to the threat.

To combat the spread of the virus, the state issued a stay-at-home order March 23, in line with federal social distancing guidelines, limiting businesses and public gatherings through April 30.

But, the governor has extended many aspects of the stay at home order until May 15, adding fifteen days to some restrictions set to expire Friday.

The so-called Phase 1 reopening plan is set to begin May 16 after the extended order expires. Phase 1 will allow retailers, personal care businesses and places of worship to open at 25% occupancy. The governor said he wanted to get those details out in an announcement Monday (4/27) to give facility managers time to prepare.

Dine-in restaurants may be allowed to reopen with restrictions on May 16 but requirements were still being worked out. The governor said more details about Phase 1 reopening plans will come in the next two weeks.

Gyms and fitness centers were not disclosed in preliminary plans for a partial reopening on May 16.

Although, Louisiana will remain mostly restricted from May 1 to May 15 as the current stay at home order was essentially extended but with some easements beginning Friday, May 1: Including allowing outdoor dining at eateries with limitations and some retail business.

Public-facing employees at businesses where interaction with customers is required must wear face masks.

About restaurants with outdoor seating, the governor said diners can dine outside but with no table service – meaning customers will purchase and pickup food at restaurants’ to-go counters and be allowed to dine outside. Customers should not expect to interact with a traditional restaurant server outside.

Additionally, malls will be able to offer curb-side retail starting Friday (May 1).

Gatherings remain limited to ten people.

Face mask requirements for public-facing employees, outdoor dining clearance and curb-side retail begin Friday, May 1.

Non-emergency medical procedures and surgeries were to resume Monday (4/27) under the conditions that facilities monitored for coronavirus symptoms, possible testing, and placed strict social distancing rules in order to operate.