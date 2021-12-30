81°
New COVID testing sites opening in Baton Rouge area

4 hours 15 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, December 30 2021 Dec 30, 2021 December 30, 2021 12:22 PM December 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the opening of additional community testing centers after the CDC classified East Baton Rouge Parish as a community of high COVID-19 transmission.

The announcement is a part of her coordinated effort with area healthcare providers to alleviate some of the pressure on area emergency rooms and healthcare facilities, according to a press release.

Residents can find information about the new testing locations by visiting brla.gov/covid.

More information about COVID-19 precautions can be found at cdc.gov.

