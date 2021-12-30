New COVID testing sites opening in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the opening of additional community testing centers after the CDC classified East Baton Rouge Parish as a community of high COVID-19 transmission.

The announcement is a part of her coordinated effort with area healthcare providers to alleviate some of the pressure on area emergency rooms and healthcare facilities, according to a press release.

Residents can find information about the new testing locations by visiting brla.gov/covid.

More information about COVID-19 precautions can be found at cdc.gov.