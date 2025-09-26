77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Blue Store Chicken opening soon in Ascension Parish

Friday, September 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR — A new Triplet's Blue Store Chicken is opening in Ascension Parish soon at the I-10 Geismar/Prairieville exit on Hwy 73. 

The fried chicken restaurant is expanding its reach, having already established itself as a Baton Rouge staple. 

The new location will be at the former McDonald's next to the Mobil gas station at the exit, and already has a new blue paint job. 

It was not immediately clear when the new location would open, but the sign in front of the new branch reads "Coming Soon."

