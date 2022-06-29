74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New bill sets tiered risk system for juvenile offenders, aims to secure facilities

1 hour 38 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, June 29 2022 Jun 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 5:13 AM June 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Juvenile offenders will be sorted into appropriate facilities based on a new tiered risk system signed into law June 18. 

The new system, set by Senate Bill 323 or Act 693, will sort juveniles into three categories—low, moderate, and high risk—based on an assessment that will be done when they are taken into custody with the Office of Juvenile Justice. This assessment will analyze several factors, including age, sex, aggressive tendencies, and whether their environment is conducive to criminal activity. 

Juveniles will also undergo a medical, educational, and psychological evaluation upon being taken into custody. 

Act 693 also reads that a care plan will be created for juveniles in the Office's custody, "which, at a minimum, shall include treatment, service, academic, and vocational opportunities."

Senator Heather Cloud, the author of the bill, says the bill and the system were created in an effort to secure facilities.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill just days after a riot broke out and three teens escaped from the same youth detention facility in New Orleans.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days