Three injured after riot breaks out at embattled Bridge City Center overnight

BRIDGE CITY — More trouble at the Bridge City Center for Youth after a riot broke out Thursday night.

Within the last 24-hours, the Office of Juvenile Justice has dealt with five inmates escaping, with one still on the run. Now, 20-juveniles escaped their housing areas and started a riot.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says right before 10:00 p.m. deputies received a call about a disturbance at the Bridge City Center. By the time they arrived, around 20-juvieniles had taken control of other parts of the detention center.

JPSO responded to the scene to restore order at the facility with nearly 50-deputies along with their SWAT team. They were able to secure the facility by Midnight. During the uprising one OJJ employee, along with two inmates were injured. No word on their condition at the moment.

Thankfully, none of the offenders were able to escape the facility. Right now, authorities continue to search for the 5th individual that escaped the facility early Thursday Morning.