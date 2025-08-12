New Baker school system campus opens on Plank Road

BAKER — On Monday, Helix Community Schools celebrated the opening of a brand new campus within the Baker school system.

The new Park Ridge Achievement Academy is located on Plank Road. Helix added the campus at Bethany Church after an increase in enrollment.

"I'm hoping this partnership will expose children to career opportunities they never had before," Helix Community Schools President Preston Castille said. "Both Park Ridge and Baker High School are becoming fintech and performing arts academies. Kids will get to learn about financial technology they will get to express themselves in the performing arts. It is a great opportunity for kids to thrive and grow."

The Park Ridge Achievement Academy principal said they hope to bring out the creativity of all kids and push them to new heights.