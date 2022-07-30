81°
Neutral ground parking allowed in New Orleans until 8 p.m. Saturday
ORLEANS PARISH - New Orleans is allowing neutral ground parking until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding in the city.
City officials announced the plan via NOLA Ready Saturday afternoon.
NOLAReady: Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas. Neutral ground parking allowed until Saturday, July 30 at 8 pm. https://t.co/KqU81SC1j1— NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 30, 2022
According to WWL-TV, heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas of the city. Officials are instructing drivers not to block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks or bike paths, and to avoid floodwaters at all costs.
Reports of street flooding in New Orleans can be found at streetwise.nola.gov.
