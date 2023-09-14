Neighbors in Zachary are tired of dealing with a blighted property

ZACHARY - Homeowners on Cypress Park Drive in Zachary are tired of dealing with a blighted property on their street that's more than just an eyesore—it's a hazard.

According to neighbors, the property has been vacant for the last three years and has only caused them problems. Aside from being an obvious eyesore, it's also causing health and safety concerns, says homeowner Cornette Scott.

"I'm running snakes from my house to my neighbor's house, my neighbors are running snakes from their house to our house," Scott said. "It's because of the growth. I've been cutting the grass, other neighbors have been cutting the grass. I just cut the grass lately this month. My grandchildren stay with me and they thought the snake was a stick so they went out there and tried to pick it up."

The snakes were likely attracted by the tall grass. The city was cutting the property's grass but it recently stopped, leaving homeowners like Duane Allen to do the work for them.

"We went to the city and they gave us five cuts a year over the past three years," Allen said, "and up until this year when the grass started growing, they said they have exhausted their grass cutting over here due to the fact that they have been putting leans on the house and they weren't getting anything back."

Notices have been sent to the property owners, but neighbors say they've all been sent to the blighted property where nobody lives. The city is now telling neighbors there is nothing else they can do.

"If it was left up to me I would tear it down," Scott said. "But they say they can't do that.

"Only thing they could do is have somebody come and gut it out but they can't do that either because they don't know who the house is for... It's a lot of names: the previous owner, his wife, and another person's name are on there and so it's three or four people's names on this house."