Nearby gunfire prompts lockdown at 3 Baton Rouge schools
BATON ROUGE - Three Baton Rouge schools were temporarily locked down Friday after gunshots were heard in the area.
The East Baton Rouge School System confirmed that University Terrace, McKinley High School and Buchanan Elementary School. A school spokesperson said no students or staff were hurt, and it appeared the gunfire did not happen on any of the campuses.
The schools were shut down for about an hour at the recommendation of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
It's still unclear where the gunshots came from.
