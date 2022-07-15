NBA YoungBoy found not guilty in felony gun trial; Louisiana trial still pending

LOS ANGELES - A jury found NBA YoungBoy not guilty at his felony gun trial Friday in Los Angeles.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm last year on a warrant out of Baton Rouge. Los Angeles authorities found an FN FNX .45 caliber in his Mercedes when he was pulled over in March 2021.

According to Rolling Stone, Gaulden, 22, claimed that he did not know the gun was in the car. In court Thursday, his lawyer made a closing argument that said other people had access to the vehicle. Prosecutors did not link the rapper to the gun with DNA evidence, and no witnesses testified that they saw him with the weapon that day.

Federal prosecutors said the rapper showed guilt when he fled from authorities and hid in a backyard. They also said the weapon was purchased in December 2020 by Joel Diggs, whose Brother, Joseph Diggs, is the partner of Gaulden's godmother figure.

Lead defense lawyer James Manasseh said previous images of Gaulden holding what appeared to be an FNX-45 outside a house in Baton Rouge and at a jewelry shop in Philadelphia before his arrest were irrelevant. Prosecutors could not link the gun to the one found in the luxury vehicle.

Gaulden admitted he knew he was a felon when driving around Los Angeles the day of his arrest.

The jury did not hear details of the underlying conviction stemming from the 2016 incident in Baton Rouge where Gaulden shot a weapon near people during a music video shoot.

Gaulden's Louisiana gun case is still pending, and the rapper remains under house arrest.