Trial date set in NBA YoungBoy's federal weapons case

Baton Rouge-based rapper NBA YoungBoy's trial for weapons charges stemming from a music video shoot in the capital area will begin in about two months.

The start date of May 16 was set this week at a federal court in Baton Rouge.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in California last year on a warrant out of Baton Rouge. Authorities there said Gaulden initially fled from police officers before being taken into FBI custody.

The charges were tied to a music video filmed in Baton Rouge back in 2020 where 16 people were arrested, including Gaulden, after police found several firearms and drugs. He was indicted last year for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Last month, a judge denied Gaulden's request to keep those guns from being used as evidence. However, that judge did agree to suppress video seized from Gaulden's cameraman purportedly showing him holding a firearm, according to The Advocate.

Gaulden pleaded not guilty to those charges in April of 2021.