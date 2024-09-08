Tropical alerts in effect across parts of the Gulf Coast ahead of soon-to-be Francine

The humidity break experienced on Sunday will be short-lived. Humidity quickly returns on Monday morning and remains with us through the rest of the week. Then our attention turns to the tropics. Francine will develop as a tropical storm by Monday in the Gulf of Mexico and take aim at parts of the Gulf Coast. The forecast will center around that system by midweek.

Tropical Disturbance in the Gulf: The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone (P.T.C.) Six. The potential tropical cyclone terminology is used when a disturbance does not yet meet the criteria to be a tropical system, but will likely do so within 48 hours and impact land. This is done to issue tropical alerts in advance.

P.T.C. Six has already shown signs of tropical storm-force winds. However, the system lacks sufficient organization to be classified as a tropical storm. Once that happens, the storm will take on the name Francine.

The latest forecast track has soon-to-be Francine hugging the western Gulf coast, making a landfall near southwest Louisiana on Wednesday as a low-end Category 1 hurricane.

There are several factors determining the future track and especially the intensity of the storm. Understand that adjustments may be needed in the coming days as new data arrives. Keep up to date with the latest forecast. The Storm Station has you covered on-air, online, and on social media. Download the free, WBRZ weather app HERE to find out first when new tropical updates become available.

As of Sunday afternoon, Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for parts of the northeast Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has stated that they anticipate more Tropical Storm Watches either Sunday night or Monday for other parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Impacts will begin across southern Louisiana as early as Wednesday, lasting through Wednesday night and into early Thursday. The primary impact to southeast Louisiana appears to be heavy rain and possible flooding.

Heavy Rain/Flooding: 3-6" of rain is possible in Metro Baton Rouge, with higher amounts closer to where the center of the system tracks. Typical trouble spots may hold water, and southeast-facing shores might face minor to moderate coastal flooding

However, the Storm Station will monitor other possible impacts which will be closely tied to how the system tracks:

Tornadoes: The latest trajectory places the capital area on the right, forward side of the storm. It is this part where tornadoes are often found. Tropical tornadoes tend to develop quickly and be short-lived. Have a way to receive alerts and be alert to Tornado Warnings beginning Wednesday.

Wind: All things considered, wind appears to be a lesser concern with this system. Nevertheless, it will get breezy at the very least. Expect winds to gradually increase on Wednesday. Tropical storm-force winds cannot be ruled out, especially on Wednesday night. This will hinge entirely on where the storm eventually tracks. Winds should subside on Thursday.

There are still a few more days to monitor the progress of the system. While waiting, pay close attention to the forecast, review your hurricane preparedness plan, and refresh supplies if needed.

The following is the short-term forecast prior to any potential tropical impacts by midweek.

Tonight: Aside from a few passing high clouds, Sunday night will be mostly clear overall. With relaxing winds and low humidity remaining in place, temperatures will dip into the mid-60s. Look for morning low near 64° in Baton Rouge.

Tomorrow: Despite a comfortable start in terms of humidity, the steam returns by Monday afternoon. It will be muggy and warm for the second half of the day with a high near 90°. Skies will be partly sunny, but rain will be a hard find. Even so, a spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday: Clouds will increase on Tuesday. This is a sign of improving moisture content in the capital area. By Tuesday afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin to arrive from the south. Highs will be slightly cooler as a result, likely sitting in the mid-80s. Rain coverage will increase late Tuesday and into Wednesday as Francine draws closer.

Other Tropical Waves In the Atlantic Basin:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic continue to show signs of organization. Conditions appear favorable for additional development in the coming days. A tropical depression is likely to form into next week while the system meanders over the central tropical Atlantic. At this time, this disturbance does not appear to pose any problems to Louisiana.

Another trough of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system will hardly move in the coming days as it potentially interacts with a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa on Monday. Thereafter, conditions appear conducive for gradual development of the system. A tropical depression could form by the middle to late parts of the week as the disturbance moves west-northwestward. At this time, the system does not appear to pose any issues to Louisiana.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron