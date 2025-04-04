Friday AM Forecast: Cold front Saturday night to bring strong storms and break from heat

A cold front this weekend brings our next threat for severe weather and a break from the unseasonably warm weather. With an overnight threat for storms on Saturday, it is extremely important to have a way to receive weather alerts while you're sleeping. Download the free Storm Station app to be alerted at any hour of the day.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Friday: windy with near-record warmth

increasing clouds and showers Saturday night into Sunday morning: thunderstorms, possibly severe

thunderstorms, possibly severe Sunday: lingering showers, cooler

lingering showers, cooler Monday through Wednesday: chilly mornings and dry afternoons

Today & Tonight: Early morning clouds will give way to partly sunny conditions Friday afternoon. A muggy and warm morning in the upper 70s will warm into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Besides one or two stray showers, the Capital Area will remain dry and breezy with winds between 15-25 mph today. Overnight, clouds will increase again, limiting Saturday morning lows to the middle-70s.

Weekend: Saturday will be another warm and windy day with highs in the middle-80s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon hours with a few spotty showers possible. By Saturday night, a line of strong to severe storms will be moving across parts of Louisiana from the west, reaching the Capital Region in the overnight hours. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will move through while most are sleeping Saturday night. Severe storms will be possible with this storm system. At this time, all hazards appear possible, and especially since this appears to be a late night or early morning threat, it is super important to have a way to receive weather alerts if asleep.

Beyond: Conditions are expected to improve from west to east across the region Sunday morning. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, stay in touch with the forecast as the rain end time comes into focus. Right now, we anticipate at least some dry time on Sunday afternoon. Behind the front, cooler air will filter in. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, with barely reaching into the low 70s.

Monday will be the coolest day the Capital Region has seen in a while, with highs only warming to the mid to upper-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday morning lows may also come as a shock when temperatures begin quite chilly, in the 40s! The majority of the next workweek will be very pleasant, with lots of sunshine, dry afternoons, and highs in the 70s.

– Emma Kate C.

