NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest

POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far.

Last week, State Police touted the bust that netted 18 pounds of heroin, cocaine and marijuana. At least 12 different individuals were arrested, but one name left off that list was Travis Torres.

Employment records obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit show Torres resigned his seven-year post as an Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy on Aug. 9, 2022. Days later, a cadre of top law enforcement officials from the state of Louisiana held a news conference in Pointe Coupee Parish displaying what they took off the streets.

"We had a plethora of support, not to mention FBI, DEA along with national guard," Colonel Lamar Davis said. "As we've said, it takes a village to raise a child. It's taken all of us to take these drugs out."

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that a wide net was cast, which hooked Torres. He avoided being arrested even though sources said he was involved in the purchasing of some of the drugs.

"One of the goals I had coming to this office was establishing a close relationship with our law enforcement partners," Davis said at the news conference.

On Tuesday, our sources are questioning if that cozy relationship allowed Torres to avoid any consequences so far.

WBRZ asked Louisiana State Police why Torres' name was left out of the news conference. We also wanted to know if he was given special treatment.

Louisiana State Police issued the following statement:

As part of the ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking within Pointe Coupee Parish, investigators continue to examine the involvement of numerous subjects with additional arrests possible in the case. The news conference and press release listed the names of all individuals who had been arrested to date. To satisfy the requirements for an arrest, Troopers had to establish probable cause and obtain an arrest warrant for these individuals prior to their arrest. Although identified in the investigation, sufficient probable cause was not developed to seek the arrest of Mr. Torres at this time; however, his agency leadership was notified out of an abundance of caution. As additional evidence and probable cause is discovered, Troopers will not hesitate to present those findings to the appropriate judge and proceed according to the law. The case remains active and ongoing.

WBRZ tried to reach Torres by phone on multiple different phone lines, but those calls went unanswered.

As of Tuesday, Torres has not been charged in the massive drug bust.