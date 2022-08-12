85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Part-time police department employee among 12 arrested in massive Pointe Coupee drug bust

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - In what the sheriff's office called one of the largest drug busts in parish history, twelve were arrested for several drug-related charges after a months-long investigation.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office partnered with the FBI for a seven-month-long investigation in which several search and arrest warrants were enacted.

Throughout the investigation, deputies and investigators seized three firearms including an AR-15, 18 pounds of heroin, a little over a pound each of cocaine, methamphetamines, and synthetic marijuana, four pounds of marijuana, and 25 grams of pressed pills.

WBRZ confirmed one of the twelve people arrested was a part-time employee with the New Roads Police Department.

The PCSO said additional arrests are expected in the investigation. 

