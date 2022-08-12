Latest Weather Blog
Part-time police department employee among 12 arrested in massive Pointe Coupee drug bust
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - In what the sheriff's office called one of the largest drug busts in parish history, twelve were arrested for several drug-related charges after a months-long investigation.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office partnered with the FBI for a seven-month-long investigation in which several search and arrest warrants were enacted.
Throughout the investigation, deputies and investigators seized three firearms including an AR-15, 18 pounds of heroin, a little over a pound each of cocaine, methamphetamines, and synthetic marijuana, four pounds of marijuana, and 25 grams of pressed pills.
WBRZ confirmed one of the twelve people arrested was a part-time employee with the New Roads Police Department.
Trending News
The PCSO said additional arrests are expected in the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot at funeral in Plaquemine
-
Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...
-
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins commits to LSU
-
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin commits to Houston